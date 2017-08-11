AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: 'Locked and loaded' vs. NKorea

'Locked and loaded' vs. NKorea

President Donald Trump tweeted that military solutions are "locked and loaded" as officials said Friday they plan to move ahead with large-scale U.S.-South Korea exercises later this month. North Korea, now finalizing plans to launch a salvo of missiles toward Guam, claims the exercises are a rehearsal for war.

Trump says no more Guam, Japan, SK not getting away with it

US-Japan joint ops.

Chinese Paper calls for neutrality if NKorea hits first

Google canceled diversity meeting

Philly soda Tax More expensive than Beer?

DOJ sent FBI talking points on Lynch/Clinton meeting?

Male spa vacations?

