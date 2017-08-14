Brett's First Cut: Trump Back to DC amid Media Storm

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 14th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching…

Trump Back to DC amid Media Storm

President Donald Trump will meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray in Washington on Monday to discuss the deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the White House said after a mounting public outcry about Trump’s response to the extremists.

“There is no bigger case right now that we are working on. Every resource will be dedicated to it,” Sessions said on CBS. “I will be asking that we do that kind of thing today.”

MERCK CEO Quits Advisory Role with Trump

The Poison of Identity Politics (Behind a Paywall)

Target Bannon?

Next Rally to be in Richmond?

-Brett Winterble

