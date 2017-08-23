Brett’s First Cut: Pakistan to US: Don’t Blame Us

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 23rd, 2017. Here’s what we are watching…
Pakistan to US: Don’t Blame Us
Clappy Clap Takes Shot at Trump
HRC Wanted to Call Trump a Creep in the Debates
SOROS Group To Create a Spy Ring in America?
-Brett Winterble
"Pakistan has rejected U.S. criticism of its efforts to fight terrorism, saying it should not be made a scapegoat for the failure of the U.S. military to win the war in Afghanistan."More >>
“Divers have found remains of missing American sailors in the flooded compartments of the Navy destroyer John S. McCain, which collided with an oil tanker on Monday off the coast of Singapore, the commander of the United States Pacific Fleet said Tuesday.”More >>
Rankled by reports that other Republicans are ready to jump in if he falters, the president and his allies are already actively preparing.More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray in Washington on Monday to discuss the deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the White House said after a mounting public outcry about Trump’s response to the extremists.More >>
President Donald Trump tweeted that military solutions are "locked and loaded" as officials said Friday they plan to move ahead with large-scale U.S.-South Korea exercises later this month.More >>
After nine straight days of the Dow Jones Industrials index setting new highs ended on Tuesday, U.S. equities slid again on Wednesday.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.More >>
In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times "is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team." He added that "the allegations in this article are categorically false."More >>
According to transcripts of a January 27 phone call between President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto obtained by the Washington post, Trump pressured Nieto to stop publicly refusing to pay for a new border wall.More >>
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 38 percent of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Sixty-two percent disapprove.More >>
