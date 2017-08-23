AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Pakistan to US: Don’t Blame Us

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett’s First Cut: Pakistan to US: Don’t Blame Us

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 23rd, 2017. Here’s what we are watching…

Pakistan to US: Don’t Blame Us

RELATED COVERAGE:




Clappy Clap Takes Shot at Trump

RELATED COVERAGE:




HRC Wanted to Call Trump a Creep in the Debates

RELATED COVERAGE:




SOROS Group To Create a Spy Ring in America?

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.