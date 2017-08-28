Brett’s First Cut: Harvey Dumps 11T Gallons of Water

It’s the Brett Winterble Show for August 28th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

Harvey Dumps 11T Gallons of Water

450K Victims

Terrorist Group Yet—Antifa Beats People on the Streets of Berkeley

Christian Group Sues SPLC over HATE Designation

DJKM brought the suit under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for religious discrimination, under the Lanham Act for trafficking in false or misleading descriptions of the services offered under the ministry's trademarked name, and for defamation under Alabama common law arising from "the publication and distribution of information that libels the Ministry's reputation and subjects the Ministry to disgrace, ridicule, odium, and contempt in the estimation of the public."

NK Preps for a Nuke Test

-Brett Winterble

