Brett’s First Cut: A Beating in Berkeley

It’s the Brett Winterble Show for Friday, September 1st, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:





A Beating in Berkeley

As white supremacists go, Joey Gibson makes for a lousy one. For starters, he’s half Japanese. “I don’t feel like I’m Caucasian at all,” he says. Not to be a stickler for the rules, but this kind of talk could get you sent to Master Race remedial school.

And it gets worse. The founder of Patriot Prayer—a Vancouver, Wash.-based operation that sponsors rallies and marches promoting freedom and First Amendment rights along with all-purpose unity—also spews hippie-dippie rhetoric like “moderates have to come together” and “love and peace [are] the only way to heal this country.” Joey tends to sound less like an alt-right bully boy than a conflict-resolution facilitator or a Unitarian Sunday school teacher.

FBI/ Homeland Security Warning of Antifa Terror Attacks

POTUS Calls Comey Part of the Rigged System

Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over...and so much more. A rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017





Harris backs Sanders Kooky Single Payer Plan

Worries by IC over Assange Pardon?

Silicon Valley Worries about Backpage Targeting

-Brett Winterble

