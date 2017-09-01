AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: A Beating in Berkeley

Brett’s First Cut: A Beating in Berkeley

Posted:

It's the Brett Winterble Show for Friday, September 1st, 2017. Here's what we are watching:


 

A Beating in Berkeley

As white supremacists go, Joey Gibson makes for a lousy one. For starters, he’s half Japanese. “I don’t feel like I’m Caucasian at all,” he says. Not to be a stickler for the rules, but this kind of talk could get you sent to Master Race remedial school.

And it gets worse. The founder of Patriot Prayer—a Vancouver, Wash.-based operation that sponsors rallies and marches promoting freedom and First Amendment rights along with all-purpose unity—also spews hippie-dippie rhetoric like “moderates have to come together” and “love and peace [are] the only way to heal this country.” Joey tends to sound less like an alt-right bully boy than a conflict-resolution facilitator or a Unitarian Sunday school teacher.

-Brett Winterble

