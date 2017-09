The AM 760 Roadies will be giving out FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE tickets at two stops in San Diego –Santee and North County. Look for the AM 760 cutout and the Roadies for your chance to win!

STOP 1

Santee Town Center

240 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA 92071

Tuesday, September 5 from Noon to 1:30 pm



STOP 2

Grand Plaza in San Marcos

101-197 S Las Posas Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Tuesday, September 5 from 2pm until 3:30pm

Florida Georgia Line Concert Info Saturday, Sep 09, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA See Tour Dates





"Dirt" Music Video





"Cruise" Music Video