AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Trump Vows To Revisit DREAMERS If Congress Fa

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett’s First Cut: Trump Vows To Revisit DREAMERS If Congress Fails To Act

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September 6, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

Trump vows to revisit DREAMERS if Congress fails to act

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TRUMP_IMMIGRATION_THE_LATEST?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-09-05-21-03-43




White Christians are now a minority in America

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_REL_SURVEY_WHITE_CHRISTIANS?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-09-06-06-46-35




Watching IRMA

RELATED COVERAGE:




Book by Clinton Pastor Pulled over Plagiarism

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.