Brett’s First Cut: Irma to bring massive Storm Surge

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September 8th, 2017. Here's what we are watching…

Irma to bring massive Storm Surge

Trump Overtures Freaking out Dems and Republicans

Political tremors seized both major parties on Thursday in the wake of President Trump's sudden alignment with congressional Democrats, leaving Republicans alarmed about the unraveling of their relationship with the White House and uncertain about the prospects for their policy ambitions this fall.

Video—Bannon Says the GOP want to Nullify the Trump Win

Bernie to Hillary—Quit Complaining

HRC Laments not Blasting Comey Harder

Trump: Need Tax Reform More than Ever

