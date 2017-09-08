Brett’s First Cut: Irma to bring massive Storm Surge

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September 8th, 2017. Here's what we are watching…
Irma to bring massive Storm Surge
Trump Overtures Freaking out Dems and Republicans
Political tremors seized both major parties on Thursday in the wake of President Trump's sudden alignment with congressional Democrats, leaving Republicans alarmed about the unraveling of their relationship with the White House and uncertain about the prospects for their policy ambitions this fall.
Video—Bannon Says the GOP want to Nullify the Trump Win
Bernie to Hillary—Quit Complaining
HRC Laments not Blasting Comey Harder
Trump: Need Tax Reform More than Ever
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday and Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts as the fearsome storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean with Florida in its sights.More >>
Goodell replied that he believed the league to be a meritocracy, and that he wants to see everyone get an opportunity, including Kaepernick. Nick Wright then followed up with Goodell, asking whether he thought Kaepernick had the talent to play in the NFL based on what he saw from him last season. "I don't make those decisions," Goodell replied, "I'm not a football expert."More >>
President Donald Trump now says he will "revisit" a program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children if Congress doesn't act.More >>
"North Korea Begging for War", "Trump’s Ending of DACA would be his most evil act", "Russia would win war in the Baltics in 60 hours", These stories and more on the Brett Winterble show from 3 to 7 p.m.More >>
North Korea devotes 25 percent of GDP to defense. South Korea spends 2.6 percent, Japan one percent. Yet these mighty Asian allies, who run annual trade surpluses at our expense, require us to defend them from a maniacal little country right next door.More >>
As white supremacists go, Patriot prayer founder Joey Gibson makes for a lousy one.More >>
The United States flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea on Thursday, a clear warning after North Korea launched a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear bombs over Japan earlier this week.More >>
U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter, notching its quickest pace in more than two years. There are signs that the momentum was sustained at the start of the third quarter.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has dropped more than 15 trillion gallons of water on Texas, triggering catastrophic, unprecedented flooding in the Houston area. The rains have broken all-time records, exceeding the rainfall totals seen during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.More >>
This week on Georgia Public Radio’s “Political Rewind,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump was “inviting” a Republican primary challenger in the 2020 presidential election.More >>
"Massachusetts lottery officials said they have located the woman who won more than $750 million in a Powerball drawing on Wednesday, the largest prize for a single ticket-holder in the contest's history."More >>
