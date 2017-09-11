Brett’s First Cut: Looting in Lauderdale

Brett Winterble Show First Cut 09/11/2017. Here’s what we are watching…
Looting in Lauderdale
More Anthem Protests on Opening Weekend
BOTS to replace Teachers in a Decade
Trump approval to 46%
Trump breaks 150 years of 2 Party Rule
-Brett Winterble
Earlier this year, the LA Times reported: "TSA quietly launches new 'enhanced' pat-down procedure." The Times noted that TSA would not describe precisely how the new procedure is different from the old one: "TSA officials declined to detail the new universal procedure or the previous pat-down tactics, but the industry is bracing for passenger unhappiness about more invasive searches."More >>
"Thieves prompt SWAT standoff after robbing a store for GUNS while others are caught on camera breaking into a sports shop"More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday and Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts as the fearsome storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean with Florida in its sights.More >>
Goodell replied that he believed the league to be a meritocracy, and that he wants to see everyone get an opportunity, including Kaepernick. Nick Wright then followed up with Goodell, asking whether he thought Kaepernick had the talent to play in the NFL based on what he saw from him last season. "I don't make those decisions," Goodell replied, "I'm not a football expert."More >>
President Donald Trump now says he will "revisit" a program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children if Congress doesn't act.More >>
"North Korea Begging for War", "Trump’s Ending of DACA would be his most evil act", "Russia would win war in the Baltics in 60 hours", These stories and more on the Brett Winterble show from 3 to 7 p.m.More >>
North Korea devotes 25 percent of GDP to defense. South Korea spends 2.6 percent, Japan one percent. Yet these mighty Asian allies, who run annual trade surpluses at our expense, require us to defend them from a maniacal little country right next door.More >>
As white supremacists go, Patriot prayer founder Joey Gibson makes for a lousy one.More >>
The United States flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea on Thursday, a clear warning after North Korea launched a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear bombs over Japan earlier this week.More >>
U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter, notching its quickest pace in more than two years. There are signs that the momentum was sustained at the start of the third quarter.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has dropped more than 15 trillion gallons of water on Texas, triggering catastrophic, unprecedented flooding in the Houston area. The rains have broken all-time records, exceeding the rainfall totals seen during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.More >>
