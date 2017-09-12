Brett’s First Cut: TSA Pat Down Has Agents Grabbing Crotch 8 Times

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September 12th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

TSA Pat Down Has Agents Grabbing Crotch 8 Times

RELATED COVERAGE:







Surveillance law up for Passage, Sessions wants it now

RELATED COVERAGE:







Facebook complicit in Russian Rallies on US Soil?

RELATED COVERAGE:







University washes away 911 memorial

RELATED COVERAGE:







No Trump Pix in Federal Buildings

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!