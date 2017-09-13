AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Floridians RETURN

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett’s First Cut: Floridians RETURN

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September 13th, 2017. Here's what we are watching…

Floridians RETURN

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_IRMA_EVACUEES?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-09-12-03-59-46




Looters with Sledgehammers

RELATED COVERAGE:




Looter Crackdown is WHITE Supremacy?

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/09/12/florida-looting-crackdown-is-white-supremacy-claims-author-sarah-jaffe.html




NSA Spending Billions on new gear

RELATED COVERAGE:




Senate Intel Committee wants IC to spy on us…

RELATED COVERAGE:




SESSIONS wants LIE DETECTORS

RELATED COVERAGE:




Schumer VOWS A Fight on Border Wall

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/chuck-schumer-border-wall-funding-daca/2017/09/12/id/813181




Feinstein Rootin for CALI DACA Lawsuit

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/daca-dianne-feinstein-lawsuit-illegals/2017/09/12/id/813165




SD Streets to be bleached for HEP A

RELATED COVERAGE:




Worrying that Silicon Valley is being Vilified

RELATED COVERAGE:




WHOA—Bannon to Berkeley

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.