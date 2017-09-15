AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Harvard Rescinds Chelsea Manning Fellowship

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett’s First Cut: Harvard Rescinds Chelsea Manning Fellowship

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September 15th 2017. Here’s what we are watching…
 
Harvard Rescinds Chelsea Manning Fellowship


Bucket Bomb on London Tube


Religion of Peace—Knife Attack in Paris


Facebook allowed Advertisers to Reach ‘Jew Haters’ as search term


Schools Driving kids to kill themselves over sex videos

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.