Brett’s First Cut: Trump to UN—you need to reform

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For September 18, 2017. Here's what we are watching…

Trump to UN—you need to reform

RELATED COVERAGE:







Shinzo Abe- Unity in Face of NK Threats

RELATED COVERAGE:





Obama To Wall Street for Big Paydays!

RELATED COVERAGE:







Barf- Spicer Appears on Emmys

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!