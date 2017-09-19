I don’t want to ingest any fecal matter

Numerous cities across the U-S are wrestling with the issue of homelessness. It’s a problem that’s made even more complex due to the added challenges of those who suffer from mental health issues, drug and/or alcohol abuse. Armstrong & Getty talk to SD Councilmember Lori Zapf about the Hep A outbreak.

The ever growing homeless population of one California community is now facing a deadly health crisis. In San Diego, an outbreak of hepatitis A has claimed the lives of 16 people, and more than 400 others are suffering from the virus.

District 2 Councilmember Lori Zapf joined Jack & Jack to talk about the problem. Zapf says that “government craziness” is responsible for the circumstances that lead to the crisis.

Listen to Councilmember Zapf talk about why a 4-hour kayak ride won’t solve the problem:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21528.mp3

