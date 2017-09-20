AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Fury Grips the Nation?

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett’s First Cut: Fury Grips the Nation?

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For 09/20/2017. Here's what we are watching….

Dems Want FEC to regulate Social Media?

RELATED COVERAGE:





Fury Grips the Nation?

Our system is set up for cooperation, negotiation, those sorts of things,” said Rob Griffin, a demographer at the Center for American Progress and George Washington University. “Our system is uniquely unsuited to deal with polarization.”

RELATED COVERAGE:





Who Cares? Jimmy Kimmel doesn't like Obamcare Repeal Bill?

RELATED COVERAGE:





YES PLEASE!!! John Kerry Threatens to Run for Prez in 2020

RELATED COVERAGE:



 

-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.