Brett’s First Cut: Bono says U2 is ready to take on Trump!

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September b, 2017. Here's what we are watching….

Bono says U2 is ready to take on Trump!

U2 frontman Bono unloaded on President Donald Trump in a Rolling Stone interview published Wednesday, revealing that his Irish rock band’s new album will take on the “bully on the bully pulpit” because “silence is not an option.”





Crazy Maxine—Impeachement is whatever we say it is?





Ellen: Trump is too dangerous for me





Household Wealth way up





Divided Dems Debate Future





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!