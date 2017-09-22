AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Trump says Kim will be tested like never befo

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett’s First Cut: Trump says Kim will be tested like never before

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for September 222017. Here's what we are watching….


 

Trump—Kim will be tested like never before

President Donald Trump hit back at North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's threats Friday morning, responding to the rogue nation's "madman" leader with a promise that he "will be tested like never before!"

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Kim Barks

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Pay your Tix losers!

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Zuck’s Awakening..

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Trump poised to loosen limits on drone strikes

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Afghanistan calls Pak a hub of terror

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Schultz looks to Run?

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Skiing in September in CA

RELATED COVERAGE


 

-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.