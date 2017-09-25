Brett’s First Cut: Ratings drop after fighting between POTUS and NFL players

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for Monday, September 25, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:
After a Weekend of Fighting between POTUS and NFL Players—ratings drop:
Feels light to me—Weiner gets 21 months for Sexting 15 yo?
Brady Weighs in:
NASCAR Backs Trump:
Most Disagree with Graham Cassidy:
President Donald Trump's series of criticisms sparked a massive show of defiance this weekend, with more than 200 NFL players protesting by choosing not to stand for the national anthem and many coaches locking arms with the players.More >>
President Donald Trump hit back at North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's threats Friday morning, responding to the rogue nation's "madman" leader with a promise that he "will be tested like never before!"More >>
U2 frontman Bono unloaded on President Donald Trump in a Rolling Stone interview published Wednesday, revealing that his Irish rock band’s new album will take on the “bully on the bully pulpit” because “silence is not an option.”More >>
Our system is set up for cooperation, negotiation, those sorts of things,” said Rob Griffin, a demographer at the Center for American Progress and George Washington University. “Our system is uniquely unsuited to deal with polarization.”More >>
"It is a new day at the U.N.," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" on Sunday. "I think that the pleas he made in terms of trying to see change at the United Nations have been heard, and I think what we'll do is see him respond to that."More >>
Harvard revokes Chelsea Manning fellowship invitation after criticismMore >>
Anti-fascist activists, or “antifa,” increasingly mobilized in the wake of President Trump’s election, are unapologetic about what they describe as the necessary use of violence to combat authoritarianism.More >>
With Irma having weakened into inland rainstorms, Floridians are beginning a mass migration back to a battered, water-logged state where millions remains without power.More >>
Earlier this year, the LA Times reported: "TSA quietly launches new 'enhanced' pat-down procedure." The Times noted that TSA would not describe precisely how the new procedure is different from the old one: "TSA officials declined to detail the new universal procedure or the previous pat-down tactics, but the industry is bracing for passenger unhappiness about more invasive searches."More >>
"Thieves prompt SWAT standoff after robbing a store for GUNS while others are caught on camera breaking into a sports shop"More >>
