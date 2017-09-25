AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Ratings drop after fighting between POTUS and

Brett's First Cut: Ratings drop after fighting between POTUS and NFL players

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for Monday, September 25, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:
 

After a Weekend of Fighting between POTUS and NFL Players—ratings drop:
 

Feels light to me—Weiner gets 21 months for Sexting 15 yo?


 

Brady Weighs in:
 

NASCAR Backs Trump:
 

Most Disagree with Graham Cassidy:

    President Donald Trump's series of criticisms sparked a massive show of defiance this weekend, with more than 200 NFL players protesting by choosing not to stand for the national anthem and many coaches locking arms with the players.

    President Donald Trump's series of criticisms sparked a massive show of defiance this weekend, with more than 200 NFL players protesting by choosing not to stand for the national anthem and many coaches locking arms with the players.

