Hang out with AM 760 KFMB as Roger Hedgecock, Mike Slater, Brett Winterble, and Mark Larson....

Text

Here's more detail:

WHEN: Tuesday, October 24, 2017

WHERE: Cygnet Theatre (Old Town) 4040 Twiggs St, San Diego, CA 92110

TIME: 6:30pm - 8:30pm

ADMISSION: $$$

HOSTS: Roger Hedgecock, Mike Slater, Brett Winterble, and Mark Larson