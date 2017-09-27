Miles Himmel honored as one of 40 outstanding San Diegans under 40

AM 760's Miles Himmel has been named one of SD Metro's 40 Under 40 award winners for 2017. The annual awards honor outstanding San Diegans under the age of 40.

Miles was selected as part of a group of men and women who represent "some of the best and brightest minds in San Diego County."

Along with the other inspirational locals on the list, Miles was honored at a luncheon and program held Wednesday.

Miles' bio reads: "Miles Himmel is the founder of the Larry Himmel Foundation. Larry Himmel was a gifted humorist and storyteller who had a special connection with San Diego and San Diegans. His son Miles created the foundation to allow his dad’s impact to grow even stronger. The foundation provides assistance both financial and otherwise to organizations large and small, and individuals in need."

Congratulations, Miles!

See the entire list of 40 honorees and read more about Miles here.