Brett’s First Cut: POTUS Responds on LV Shooting, ISIS Claims Attacker

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 2, 2017. Here's what we are watching...
50+ Killed, Hundreds Injured in LV Attack
POTUS Responds
ISIS Claims him
NFL Ratings Down Again
SJ Mayor Big Supporter of HRC
Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief; Islamic State said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.More >>
According to a new poll commissioned by the Factual Democracy Project, a group trying to fight the spread of intentionally fabricated news stories on social media, 73 percent of voters say Facebook should not allow foreign powers to run ads targeting Americans during an election.More >>
It doesn’t look like any NFL players will be disciplined for kneeling or locking arms in protest during the playing of the National Anthem. But First Amendment experts say most employees can be fired from many jobs for exercising their freedom of speech.More >>
The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones locked arms and took a knee in unity before the National Anthem on Monday ahead of Dallas' game against the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
President Donald Trump's series of criticisms sparked a massive show of defiance this weekend, with more than 200 NFL players protesting by choosing not to stand for the national anthem and many coaches locking arms with the players.More >>
President Donald Trump hit back at North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's threats Friday morning, responding to the rogue nation's "madman" leader with a promise that he "will be tested like never before!"More >>
U2 frontman Bono unloaded on President Donald Trump in a Rolling Stone interview published Wednesday, revealing that his Irish rock band’s new album will take on the “bully on the bully pulpit” because “silence is not an option.”More >>
Our system is set up for cooperation, negotiation, those sorts of things,” said Rob Griffin, a demographer at the Center for American Progress and George Washington University. “Our system is uniquely unsuited to deal with polarization.”More >>
"It is a new day at the U.N.," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" on Sunday. "I think that the pleas he made in terms of trying to see change at the United Nations have been heard, and I think what we'll do is see him respond to that."More >>
Harvard revokes Chelsea Manning fellowship invitation after criticismMore >>
