AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Vegas Victims - Remembering the Dead

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Vegas Victims - Remembering the Dead

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 3, 2017. Here's what we are watching...



Vegas Victims—Remembering the Dead

They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media.

At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Jimmy Kimmel Goes Political Again- Demands Gun Control

RELATED COVERAGE:



Trump Outpaces Reagan in Regulation Cutting

RELATED COVERAGE:



Moore leads in AL

RELATED COVERAGE:



-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

  • The Brett Winterble ShowMore>>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Vegas Victims - Remembering the Dead

    Brett's First Cut: Vegas Victims - Remembering the Dead

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-10-03 17:39:47 GMT

    They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media.

    More >>

    They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett’s First Cut: POTUS Responds on LV Shooting, ISIS Claims Attacker

    Brett’s First Cut: POTUS Responds on LV Shooting, ISIS Claims Attacker

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:06:58 GMT

    Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief; Islamic State said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.

    More >>

    Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief; Islamic State said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett’s First Cut: Americans Blame Facebook for Fake News

    Brett’s First Cut: Americans Blame Facebook for Fake News

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:53:23 GMT

    According to a new poll commissioned by the Factual Democracy Project, a group trying to fight the spread of intentionally fabricated news stories on social media, 73 percent of voters say Facebook should not allow foreign powers to run ads targeting Americans during an election.

    More >>

    According to a new poll commissioned by the Factual Democracy Project, a group trying to fight the spread of intentionally fabricated news stories on social media, 73 percent of voters say Facebook should not allow foreign powers to run ads targeting Americans during an election.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.