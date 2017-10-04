AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Trump: We'll have to wipe out PR debt

Brett's First Cut: Trump: We'll have to wipe out Puerto Rican debt

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 4, 2017. Here's what we are watching...


 

Trump: We will have to wipe out Puerto Rican debt

President Trump told Fox News Tuesday that "you can say goodbye" to Puerto Rico's debt as the island struggles to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.


 

Dems Dial Back Gun Outrage

No, REALLY, IRS gives Equifax Fraud Contract

Paddock’s sketchy GF—fraudster-- grifter


 

Trump to Vegas




-Brett Winterble

