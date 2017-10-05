Brett's First Cut: Heroics of Mandalay Bay security guard saved lives

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 5, 2017. Here's what we are watching...





Heroics of Mandalay Bay security guard saved lives

Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos had no firearm when he found Stephen Paddock and approached his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on Sunday night.

RELATED COVERAGE:





More reveals on Paddock- wanted to hit aviation fuel tanks

RELATED COVERAGE:





Allergy Freak?

RELATED COVERAGE:





Mueller focuses on Steele Dossier

RELATED COVERAGE:





Steele Dossier Targets Sue Fusion GPS for Libel

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!