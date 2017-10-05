AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Jack & Joe talk while the Secretary of State talks about staying

Jack & Joe talk while the Secretary of State talks about staying on the job.

An NBC report states that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to President Trump as a moron. 

In response, Secretary Tillerson staged an unscheduled press conference to reaffirm his commitment to the Trump Administration.

How did he address the "moron story?"

Listen to Jack & Joe as they weave their way through Tillerson's comments"

