Your safety is your responsibility

Know your surroundings. There are no personal policemen to protect you. The responsibility for your personal safety is yours and yours alone.
That's the message from security expert and former Marine Special Missions Officer (and American badass) Kelly McCann.
He joined Jack and Joe to talk about steps that regular citizens can take to protect themselves from life threatening events.
