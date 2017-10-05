AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Your safety is your responsibility

Your safety is your responsibility

Posted: Updated:

Know your surroundings.  There are no personal policemen to protect you.  The responsibility for your personal safety is yours and yours alone.

That's the message from security expert and former Marine Special Missions Officer (and American badass) Kelly McCann.

He joined Jack and Joe to talk about steps that regular citizens can take to protect themselves from life threatening events. 

 

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21727.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.