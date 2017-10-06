Brett's First Cut: 45% Approve of Trump, 48% Approve of Tax Plan

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 6, 2017. Here's what we are watching...
48% Approve of Trump Tax Plan—45% Approve of Trump
Despite a coordinated, full-court savaging throughout the national media, President Trump is showing a counter-intuitive resilience among actual voters — you know, those people who live in the real world outside the cable news bubble.
Unemployment at 4.2%
Facebook cut Russia mentions out of Report on Russian Meddling
LV Terrorist Tried to buy Tracer Rounds
Despite a coordinated, full-court savaging throughout the national media, President Trump is showing a counter-intuitive resilience among actual voters.More >>
Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos had no firearm when he found Stephen Paddock and approached his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on Sunday night.More >>
President Trump told Fox News Tuesday that "you can say goodbye" to Puerto Rico's debt as the island struggles to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.More >>
They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media.More >>
Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief; Islamic State said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.More >>
According to a new poll commissioned by the Factual Democracy Project, a group trying to fight the spread of intentionally fabricated news stories on social media, 73 percent of voters say Facebook should not allow foreign powers to run ads targeting Americans during an election.More >>
It doesn’t look like any NFL players will be disciplined for kneeling or locking arms in protest during the playing of the National Anthem. But First Amendment experts say most employees can be fired from many jobs for exercising their freedom of speech.More >>
The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones locked arms and took a knee in unity before the National Anthem on Monday ahead of Dallas' game against the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
President Donald Trump's series of criticisms sparked a massive show of defiance this weekend, with more than 200 NFL players protesting by choosing not to stand for the national anthem and many coaches locking arms with the players.More >>
President Donald Trump hit back at North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's threats Friday morning, responding to the rogue nation's "madman" leader with a promise that he "will be tested like never before!"More >>
