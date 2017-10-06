Brett's First Cut: 45% Approve of Trump, 48% Approve of Tax Plan - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: 45% Approve of Trump, 48% Approve of Tax Plan

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 6, 2017. Here's what we are watching...

48% Approve of Trump Tax Plan—45% Approve of Trump

Despite a coordinated, full-court savaging throughout the national media, President Trump is showing a counter-intuitive resilience among actual voters — you know, those people who live in the real world outside the cable news bubble.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Unemployment at 4.2%

RELATED COVERAGE:

Facebook cut Russia mentions out of Report on Russian Meddling

RELATED COVERAGE:

LV Terrorist Tried to buy Tracer Rounds

RELATED COVERAGE:



-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.