Brett's First Cut: SD Water Board Warned about HEP A runoff in 2 - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: SD Water Board Warned about HEP A runoff in 2007

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show. Here's what we are watching…

SD Water Board Warned about HEP A runoff in 2007

RELATED COVERAGE:





Worries that Trump Immigration Proposal will Derail DACA

RELATED COVERAGE:





Pence Walks out over Players Knee

RELATED COVERAGE:





Weinstein Fired

RELATED COVERAGE:





DiFi no law could have stopped Vegas Killer

RELATED COVERAGE:



 



-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.