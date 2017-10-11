Brett's First Cut: Tom Steyer, the other big Dem funder, vows to impeach Trump

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Here's what we are watching…





Tom Steyer—the OTHER Big Dem Funder wants vows to Impeach Trump

Tom Steyer, a billionaire California investor who spent more than $91 million supporting Democrats in the 2016 elections, issued the demand to his party in a letter on Wednesday. In his message, Mr. Steyer described Mr. Trump as a “clear and present danger to the republic” and called on Democrats to pledge that they would seek to remove him from office if they take control of Congress next year.

RELATED COVERAGE:

D3 College QB Dismissed from Team for Kneeling During Anthem

RELATED COVERAGE:

Harvey Off to Rehab

RELATED COVERAGE:

Now Affleck Accused of Groping Actress

RELATED COVERAGE:

US Will Miss World Cup for First Time since 1986

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!