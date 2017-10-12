Brett's First Cut: Oxford Bans Christian Speakers

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for Thursday, October 12, 2017. Here's what we are watching…
Oxford Bans Christian Speakers
A college of Oxford University banned a student Christian group from appearing at a freshman fair out of fear it would lead to "alienating" students who practice other religions. The Christian Union of Oxford’s Balliol College was initially banned by an event organizer who felt students might feel “unwelcome” due to what he calls the Christian religion being “an excuse for homophobia and neo-colonialism,” The Times of London reported.
Trump Goes to Executive Orders to Take on Obamacare
How the VA Fueled the Opioid Crisis
Facebook Announces Their FAKE NEWS Label Reduces Fake News 80%
Obama needs to join the resistance Full Time
Tom Steyer, a billionaire California investor who spent more than $91 million supporting Democrats in the 2016 elections, issued the demand to his party in a letter on Wednesday.More >>
Asia Argento, an Italian film actress and director, said in an interview with The New Yorker that she feared that Weinstein would “crush” her if she refused him or spoke out about his assault on her.More >>
"San Diego officials were informed repeatedly of the dangers of disease-carrying runoff from homeless encampments into area waterways, as far as a decade before the current hepatitis A crisis spurred action."More >>
Despite a coordinated, full-court savaging throughout the national media, President Trump is showing a counter-intuitive resilience among actual voters.More >>
Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos had no firearm when he found Stephen Paddock and approached his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on Sunday night.More >>
President Trump told Fox News Tuesday that "you can say goodbye" to Puerto Rico's debt as the island struggles to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.More >>
They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media.More >>
Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief; Islamic State said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.More >>
According to a new poll commissioned by the Factual Democracy Project, a group trying to fight the spread of intentionally fabricated news stories on social media, 73 percent of voters say Facebook should not allow foreign powers to run ads targeting Americans during an election.More >>
