AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Hollywood take off your ribbons, stop preaching

Hollywood take off your ribbons, stop preaching

Posted: Updated:

People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein. 

That's the same Hollywood that's quick to preach to America, quick to tell all Americans what to think about virtually everything. 

From gun control to politics to raising a family. It's time for Hollywood to shut up. 

Listen to Jack & Joe as they talk about the Weinstein scandal:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21788.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.