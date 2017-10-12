Hollywood take off your ribbons, stop preaching

People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein.

That's the same Hollywood that's quick to preach to America, quick to tell all Americans what to think about virtually everything.

From gun control to politics to raising a family. It's time for Hollywood to shut up.

Listen to Jack & Joe as they talk about the Weinstein scandal:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21788.mp3