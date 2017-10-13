AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Trump makes moves on Iranian Nuke Deal

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Trump makes moves on Iranian Nuke Deal

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for Friday, October 13, 2017. Here's what we are watching…



Trump makes moves on Iranian Nuke Deal

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal in a major reversal of U.S. policy.


 

Layoffs Hitting ABC as future in question

Darn! Susan Collins to remain in the Senate



President Trump kills key Obamacare Subsidies


-Brett Winterble

