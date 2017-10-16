Brett's First Cut: POTUS Expects to Appoint 4 SCOTUS Justices in First Term

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 16th, 2017. Here's what we are watching!
Vegas feels the Pressure after Massacre
Kaepernick files grievance for Collusion Against NFL Owners
Tillerson expects to keep Diplomacy up
POTUS Expects to Appoint 4 SCOTUS Justices in First Term
Majority of Americans want Trump to work with Dems
Democrat Congressman says Republican is looking to Impeach Trump?
Academy Boots Weinstein
-Brett Winterble
One source said Trump mentioned he had already replaced the seat left vacant when Antonin Scalia died early last year, nominating Neil Gorsuch to the position. When asked who the second justice he thought would leave, Trump mentioned rumors Justice Anthony Kennedy would retire.More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal in a major reversal of U.S. policy.More >>
Tom Steyer, a billionaire California investor who spent more than $91 million supporting Democrats in the 2016 elections, issued the demand to his party in a letter on Wednesday.More >>
Asia Argento, an Italian film actress and director, said in an interview with The New Yorker that she feared that Weinstein would “crush” her if she refused him or spoke out about his assault on her.More >>
"San Diego officials were informed repeatedly of the dangers of disease-carrying runoff from homeless encampments into area waterways, as far as a decade before the current hepatitis A crisis spurred action."More >>
Despite a coordinated, full-court savaging throughout the national media, President Trump is showing a counter-intuitive resilience among actual voters.More >>
Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos had no firearm when he found Stephen Paddock and approached his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on Sunday night.More >>
President Trump told Fox News Tuesday that "you can say goodbye" to Puerto Rico's debt as the island struggles to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.More >>
They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media.More >>
