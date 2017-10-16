Brett's First Cut: POTUS Expects to Appoint 4 SCOTUS Justices in First Term

Brett's First Cut: POTUS Expects to Appoint 4 SCOTUS Justices in - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 16th, 2017. Here's what we are watching!

Vegas feels the Pressure after Massacre




Kaepernick files grievance for Collusion Against NFL Owners




Tillerson expects to keep Diplomacy up




POTUS Expects to Appoint 4 SCOTUS Justices in First Term




Majority of Americans want Trump to work with Dems




Democrat Congressman says Republican is looking to Impeach Trump?




Academy Boots Weinstein



 

