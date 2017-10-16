AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - The worst drug epidemic in U.S. history

The worst drug epidemic in U.S. history

Washington Post Health and Medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about their explosive article on the U.S. opioid crisis.   
  
Mr Bernstein said that, without a doubt, this is the worst drug epidemic our country has ever seen - even worse than the crack cocaine epidemic.   
  
Read the Washington Post article here.

