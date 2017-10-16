Ken burns talks Vietnam with Armstrong & Getty

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production. .

Aside from his thoughts about the war itself and the creation of this film series, Mr. Burns revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about the fact-finding efforts within all of his productions.

Whether it's jazz or the Civil War--emotions run deep!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21834.mp3