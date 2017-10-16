Ken burns talks Vietnam with Armstrong & Getty

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production. .
Aside from his thoughts about the war itself and the creation of this film series, Mr. Burns revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about the fact-finding efforts within all of his productions.
Whether it's jazz or the Civil War--emotions run deep!
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21834.mp3
A new article in The Atlantic articulates the damage being done to teens due to overuse of their smartphones.More >>
A new article in The Atlantic articulates the damage being done to teens due to overuse of their smartphones.More >>
Washington Post Health and Medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about their explosive article on the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
Washington Post Health and Medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about their explosive article on the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production.More >>
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production.More >>
People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein.More >>
People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein.More >>
Security expert Kelly McCann joins Jack & Joe to talk about steps citizens can take to protect themselves.More >>
Security expert Kelly McCann joins Jack & Joe to talk about steps citizens can take to protect themselves.More >>
An NBC report states that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to President Trump as a moron.More >>
An NBC report states that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to President Trump as a moron.More >>
Armstrong & Getty are stepping into the world of video. Take a look at this first of many episodes.More >>
Armstrong & Getty are stepping into the world of video. Take a look at this first of many episodes.More >>
Numerous cities across the U-S are wrestling with the issue of homelessness. It’s a problem that’s made even more complex due to the added challenges of those who suffer from mental health issues, drug and/or alcohol abuse. Armstrong & Getty talk to SD Councilmember Lori Zapf about the Hep A outbreak.More >>
Numerous cities across the U-S are wrestling with the issue of homelessness. It’s a problem that’s made even more complex due to the added challenges of those who suffer from mental health issues, drug and/or alcohol abuse. Armstrong & Getty talk to SD Councilmember Lori Zapf about the Hep A outbreak.More >>
Final Thoughts with A&G: An Irish butcher making gin and tonic sausages and finding a cheerful cobbler.More >>
Final Thoughts with A&G: An Irish butcher making gin and tonic sausages and finding a cheerful cobbler.More >>
Closing out A & G with discussion of Kid Rock's political aspirations and abs.More >>
Closing out A & G with discussion of Kid Rock's political aspirations and abs.More >>