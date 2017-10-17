AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Kirkuk: A total failure of U.S. foreign policy

Kirkuk: A total failure of U.S. foreign policy

CBS News Military Analyst Mike Lyons joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about the Iraqi government's military assault on the Kurds in Kirkuk.

Lyons told A&G that the Iraqi government's actions were completely predictable and therefore avoidable. Says Lyons, "Is anyone in the Trump Administration looking over the horizon?" 

