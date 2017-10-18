Brett's First Cut: Sessions: I haven’t been interviewed by Mueller

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 18th, 2017. Here's what we are watching!





Sessions: I haven’t been interviewed by Mueller

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he hasn't been interviewed by the special counsel handling the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Senate Judiciary Looking at Obama Russian Uranium Deal

The Senate Judiciary Committee has launched a probe into a Russian nuclear bribery case, demanding several federal agencies disclose whether they knew the FBI had uncovered the corruption before the Obama administration in 2010 approved a controversial uranium deal with Moscow.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the committee chairman, gets his first chance to raise the issue in public on Wednesday when he questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions during an oversight hearing.



FBI Informant BLOCKED from Telling CONGRESS About Russian Bribery Case

Attorney Victoria Toensing, a former Reagan Justice Department official and former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday she is working with members of Congress to see if they can get the Trump Justice Department or the FBI to free her client to talk to lawmakers.

“All of the information about this corruption has not come out,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “And so my client, the same part of my client that made him go into the FBI in the first place, says, 'This is wrong. What should I do about it?'”

Fed Gov 7X Bigger than under FDR

74% of Young People Prefer to Communicate Digitally

