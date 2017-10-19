Cities falling over themselves to lure Amazon

The online shopping juggernaut is considering where to build their second HQ.
What steps are being taken by the leaders of various American cities to lure Amazon to their locale? How about gifts, like a cactus. Check. Tax breaks. Check. Or what about the threat of constant litigation ... check, check and check.
Also, a special thanks to San Diego County's civic leaders, those foolish enough to believe that they have a chance in this competition.
Listen to Armstrong & Getty as they talk to ABC News Correspondent Ryan Burrow about what some cities across America are doing in hopes of landing the tech giant.
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21873.mp3
The online shopping juggernaut is considering where to build their second HQ.More >>
The online shopping juggernaut is considering where to build their second HQ.More >>
CBS News Military Analyst Mike Lyons joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about the Iraqi government's military assault on the Kurds in Kirkuk.More >>
CBS News Military Analyst Mike Lyons joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about the Iraqi government's military assault on the Kurds in Kirkuk.More >>
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production.More >>
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production.More >>
Washington Post Health and Medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about their explosive article on the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
Washington Post Health and Medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about their explosive article on the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
A new article in The Atlantic articulates the damage being done to teens due to overuse of their smartphones.More >>
A new article in The Atlantic articulates the damage being done to teens due to overuse of their smartphones.More >>
People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein.More >>
People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein.More >>
Security expert Kelly McCann joins Jack & Joe to talk about steps citizens can take to protect themselves.More >>
Security expert Kelly McCann joins Jack & Joe to talk about steps citizens can take to protect themselves.More >>
An NBC report states that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to President Trump as a moron.More >>
An NBC report states that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to President Trump as a moron.More >>
Armstrong & Getty are stepping into the world of video. Take a look at this first of many episodes.More >>
Armstrong & Getty are stepping into the world of video. Take a look at this first of many episodes.More >>
Numerous cities across the U-S are wrestling with the issue of homelessness. It’s a problem that’s made even more complex due to the added challenges of those who suffer from mental health issues, drug and/or alcohol abuse. Armstrong & Getty talk to SD Councilmember Lori Zapf about the Hep A outbreak.More >>
Numerous cities across the U-S are wrestling with the issue of homelessness. It’s a problem that’s made even more complex due to the added challenges of those who suffer from mental health issues, drug and/or alcohol abuse. Armstrong & Getty talk to SD Councilmember Lori Zapf about the Hep A outbreak.More >>