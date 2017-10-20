AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Tax Cuts on the move

Brett's First Cut: Tax Cuts on the move

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 20, 2017. Here's what we are watching!


 

Tax Cuts on the move

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican senator Rand Paul on Friday appeared to back the Trump administration’s sweeping tax cut plan, saying he was “all in” for massive tax cuts even as the Senate passed a key budget measure without his support one day earlier.

Gold Star Widow releases recording of Trump Condolence Call

ISIS Celebrates Wildfires in CA

-Brett Winterble

