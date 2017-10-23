Brett's First Cut: USA Preps 24 Hour Nuke Alert

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 23, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

USA Preps 24 Hour Nuke Alert

RELATED COVERAGE:







Maxine Waters Says she is going to take Trump Out

RELATED COVERAGE:







Nancy Pelosi—in another world – but soft on Impeachment

RELATED COVERAGE:







Russia Collusion Fades—into the background

RELATED COVERAGE:









-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!