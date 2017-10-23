Brett's First Cut: USA Preps 24 Hour Nuke Alert

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 23, 2017. Here's what we are watching:
USA Preps 24 Hour Nuke Alert
Maxine Waters Says she is going to take Trump Out
Nancy Pelosi—in another world – but soft on Impeachment
Russia Collusion Fades—into the background
-Brett Winterble
If the order comes, the B-52s will return to a ready-to-fly posture not seen since the Cold War.More >>
(Reuters) - U.S. Republican senator Rand Paul on Friday appeared to back the Trump administration’s sweeping tax cut plan, saying he was “all in” for massive tax cuts even as the Senate passed a key budget measure without his support one day earlier.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he hasn't been interviewed by the special counsel handling the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials ...More >>
One source said Trump mentioned he had already replaced the seat left vacant when Antonin Scalia died early last year, nominating Neil Gorsuch to the position. When asked who the second justice he thought would leave, Trump mentioned rumors Justice Anthony Kennedy would retire.More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal in a major reversal of U.S. policy.More >>
Tom Steyer, a billionaire California investor who spent more than $91 million supporting Democrats in the 2016 elections, issued the demand to his party in a letter on Wednesday.More >>
Asia Argento, an Italian film actress and director, said in an interview with The New Yorker that she feared that Weinstein would “crush” her if she refused him or spoke out about his assault on her.More >>
"San Diego officials were informed repeatedly of the dangers of disease-carrying runoff from homeless encampments into area waterways, as far as a decade before the current hepatitis A crisis spurred action."More >>
