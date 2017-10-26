Success for the first Taco Tuesday Town Hall

AM 760's first Taco Tuesday Town Hall was an opportunity for listeners to have a face-to-face experience with the hosts from AM 760 KFMB.

Roger Hedgecock, Mark Larson, Mike Slater and Brett Winterble shared the stage Tuesday, October 24 at the Cygnet Theater in Old Town and discussed the high-profile news stories of the day with more than 230 enthusiastic listeners who filled the seats.

Prior to the Town Hall program, everyone enjoyed a social hour with tacos from Gringas Tacos & Catering.

AM 760's Taco Tuesday Town Hall was made possible by West Automotive Group, PetersenDean and Rex Real Estate.

Check out the photos and videos from the event below:

Topic on tap: The border wall:

Mike Slater addresses Jimmy Kimmel's outspoken stance on many topics, specifically healthcare.

Our hosts weigh in on the NFL and the National Anthem.