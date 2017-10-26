AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Armstrong shares his experience with an aggressive transient

Armstrong shares his experience with an aggressive transient

Posted: Updated:

Jack Armstrong recently attended a forum on homelessness and its effect on his community.    
  
During the forum, Jack shared the details of a scary experience he and his family had with a transient who threatened to kill them inside a restaurant.   
  
So, what's the first thought that goes through your mind when you cross paths with a transient?   

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21938.mp3

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21939.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.