Armstrong shares his experience with an aggressive transient

Jack Armstrong recently attended a forum on homelessness and its effect on his community.
During the forum, Jack shared the details of a scary experience he and his family had with a transient who threatened to kill them inside a restaurant.
So, what's the first thought that goes through your mind when you cross paths with a transient?
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21938.mp3
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_21939.mp3
Jack Armstrong recently attended a forum on homelessness and its effect on his community. During the forum, Jack shared the details of a scary experience he and his family had with a transient who threatened to kill them inside a restaurant.More >>
Jack Armstrong recently attended a forum on homelessness and its effect on his community. During the forum, Jack shared the details of a scary experience he and his family had with a transient who threatened to kill them inside a restaurant.More >>
The online shopping juggernaut is considering where to build their second HQ.More >>
The online shopping juggernaut is considering where to build their second HQ.More >>
CBS News Military Analyst Mike Lyons joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about the Iraqi government's military assault on the Kurds in Kirkuk.More >>
CBS News Military Analyst Mike Lyons joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about the Iraqi government's military assault on the Kurds in Kirkuk.More >>
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production.More >>
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined Jack & Joe to talk about his Vietnam film series and the emotional thread that exists within each production.More >>
Washington Post Health and Medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about their explosive article on the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
Washington Post Health and Medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about their explosive article on the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
A new article in The Atlantic articulates the damage being done to teens due to overuse of their smartphones.More >>
A new article in The Atlantic articulates the damage being done to teens due to overuse of their smartphones.More >>
People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein.More >>
People from every corner of Hollywood have reacted with shock over the sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood studio mogul Harvey Weinstein.More >>
Security expert Kelly McCann joins Jack & Joe to talk about steps citizens can take to protect themselves.More >>
Security expert Kelly McCann joins Jack & Joe to talk about steps citizens can take to protect themselves.More >>
An NBC report states that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to President Trump as a moron.More >>
An NBC report states that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to President Trump as a moron.More >>
Armstrong & Getty are stepping into the world of video. Take a look at this first of many episodes.More >>
Armstrong & Getty are stepping into the world of video. Take a look at this first of many episodes.More >>