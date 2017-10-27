Brett's First Cut: NFL Owner says you can’t have ‘Inmates Run The Prison’

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 27, 2017. Here's what we are watching:



OOPS! NFL Owner says you can’t have ‘Inmates Run The Prison’

As Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke at an owner-player meeting this week, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder mumbled out loud, "See, Jones gets it -- 96 percent of Americans are for guys standing," a claim some dismissed as a grand overstatement. Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, a multimillion-dollar Trump campaign contributor, spoke next, echoing many of the same business concerns. "We can't have the inmates running the prison."

