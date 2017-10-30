AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - A tribute to Bill Holland

A tribute to Bill Holland

By Miles Himmel, The Mike Slater Show
Bill Holland has been a voice in San Diego for over 50 years. Whether it’s a bearish or bullish market Holland has been the one to give you the stock market updates.

We went down to talk to the man behind the microphone and get his thoughts on the past 50 years.

