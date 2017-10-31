Brett's First Cut: VA Governor Ad Portrays GOP as Racists

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 31, 2017. Here's what we are watching:
Despicable VA Governor Ad Portrays Republicans as Racist Predators
It may be the most despicable campaign ad in decades and the Democrat who it is designed to help refuses to denounce it.
Consumer Confidence on Fire
North Korean Nuke Base Collapses
Trump Angry at Mueller Probe
Kelly: Investigate Clinton Charges
Spacey responded to the accusations by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp in a statement in which he also came out as gay after years of famously keeping quiet about his personal life.More >>
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, a multimillion-dollar Trump campaign contributor, is under heat for saying "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during an owner-player meeting regarding protests during the National Anthem.More >>
The House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a $4 trillion budget that paves the way for Republicans on Capitol Hill to begin focusing on tax reform.More >>
If the order comes, the B-52s will return to a ready-to-fly posture not seen since the Cold War.More >>
(Reuters) - U.S. Republican senator Rand Paul on Friday appeared to back the Trump administration’s sweeping tax cut plan, saying he was “all in” for massive tax cuts even as the Senate passed a key budget measure without his support one day earlier.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he hasn't been interviewed by the special counsel handling the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials ...More >>
One source said Trump mentioned he had already replaced the seat left vacant when Antonin Scalia died early last year, nominating Neil Gorsuch to the position. When asked who the second justice he thought would leave, Trump mentioned rumors Justice Anthony Kennedy would retire.More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal in a major reversal of U.S. policy.More >>
