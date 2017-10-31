AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: VA Governor Ad Portrays GOP as Racists

Brett's First Cut: VA Governor Ad Portrays GOP as Racists

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for October 31, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

 

Despicable VA Governor Ad Portrays Republicans as Racist Predators

It may be the most despicable campaign ad in decades and the Democrat who it is designed to help refuses to denounce it.

Consumer Confidence on Fire

North Korean Nuke Base Collapses

Trump Angry at Mueller Probe

Kelly: Investigate Clinton Charges

-Brett Winterble

