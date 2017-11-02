Brett's First Cut: Russian Hackers had targets beyond the USA

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 2, 2017. Here's what we are watching:



Russian Hackers had targets beyond the USA

(AP) — The hackers who disrupted the U.S. presidential election had ambitions well beyond Hillary Clinton’s campaign, targeting the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and thousands of others of interest to the Kremlin, according to a previously unpublished digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Prosecutors look to charge Russians in DNC Hack

RELATED COVERAGE:

Trump: Give the NYC Terrorist the Death Penalty

RELATED COVERAGE:

American Dream is Back

RELATED COVERAGE:



-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!