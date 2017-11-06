Brett's First Cut: Broadcom looks to buy Qualcomm for $130 Billion

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 6th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

Broadcom looks to buy Qualcomm for $130 Billion

The new firm would become the world's third-largest chipmaker, behind Intel and Samsung. The bid has been carefully timed. Broadcom's shares have risen 60 percent over the past year, while Qualcomm's have faltered as the company's revenues are threatened by a legal battle with Apple over alleged anti-competitive behavior.

RELATED COVERAGE:







Radical Atheist Shooting Rampage at Baptist Church in Texas

RELATED COVERAGE:







Air Force Reject had been Court Martialed for Beating his Wife and Child

RELATED COVERAGE:







Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has Troubles Now

RELATED COVERAGE:







Sen. Rand Paul, Assaulted at Home, has 5 Broken Ribs

RELATED COVERAGE:

The senator joins a growing list of lawmakers in both parties who have been attacked or threatened with violence this year. Congressional security officials have investigated thousands of general or specific threats against Democratic and Republican lawmakers.







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!