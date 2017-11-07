Brett's First Cut: More illegal leaks from Mueller-Ville

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 7th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:
More illegal leaks from Mueller-Ville
Another day, another potentially illegal leak from special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury investigating Russian election meddling. NBC News reported Monday that Mueller has “gathered enough evidence” to indict former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his son.
RELATED COVERAGE:
President to NK: Let’s Make a Deal
RELATED COVERAGE:
Dems Walk out on Moment of Silence for Texas
RELATED COVERAGE:
CNN Giddy over Russia Story
RELATED COVERAGE:
Rand Paul Landscaping Fight?
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!
Another day, another potentially illegal leak from special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury investigating Russian election meddling. NBC News reported Monday that Mueller has “gathered enough evidence” to indict former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his son.More >>
Another day, another potentially illegal leak from special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury investigating Russian election meddling. NBC News reported Monday that Mueller has “gathered enough evidence” to indict former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his son.More >>
Chipmaker Broadcom has made an unsolicited bid to buy rival Qualcomm for $130 billion. If the deal is accepted it will be the biggest ever takeover in the technology sector, following a run of billion-dollar consolidation deals in the semiconductor industry.More >>
Chipmaker Broadcom has made an unsolicited bid to buy rival Qualcomm for $130 billion. If the deal is accepted it will be the biggest ever takeover in the technology sector, following a run of billion-dollar consolidation deals in the semiconductor industry.More >>
Hundreds of employees are able to access the accounts of so-called Very Important Tweeters, or VITs, and can take actions like disabling the accounts, according to current and former Twitter employees.More >>
Hundreds of employees are able to access the accounts of so-called Very Important Tweeters, or VITs, and can take actions like disabling the accounts, according to current and former Twitter employees.More >>
The hackers who disrupted the U.S. presidential election had ambitions well beyond Hillary Clinton’s campaign, targeting the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and thousands of others of interest to the KremlinMore >>
The hackers who disrupted the U.S. presidential election had ambitions well beyond Hillary Clinton’s campaign, targeting the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and thousands of others of interest to the KremlinMore >>
President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he might send terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay military prisonMore >>
President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he might send terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay military prisonMore >>
It may be the most despicable campaign ad in decades and the Democrat who it is designed to help refuses to denounce it.More >>
It may be the most despicable campaign ad in decades and the Democrat who it is designed to help refuses to denounce it.More >>
Spacey responded to the accusations by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp in a statement in which he also came out as gay after years of famously keeping quiet about his personal life.More >>
Spacey responded to the accusations by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp in a statement in which he also came out as gay after years of famously keeping quiet about his personal life.More >>
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, a multimillion-dollar Trump campaign contributor, is under heat for saying "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during an owner-player meeting regarding protests during the National Anthem.More >>
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, a multimillion-dollar Trump campaign contributor, is under heat for saying "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during an owner-player meeting regarding protests during the National Anthem.More >>
The House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a $4 trillion budget that paves the way for Republicans on Capitol Hill to begin focusing on tax reform.More >>
The House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a $4 trillion budget that paves the way for Republicans on Capitol Hill to begin focusing on tax reform.More >>
If the order comes, the B-52s will return to a ready-to-fly posture not seen since the Cold War.More >>
If the order comes, the B-52s will return to a ready-to-fly posture not seen since the Cold War.More >>