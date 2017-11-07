Brett's First Cut: More illegal leaks from Mueller-Ville

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 7th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

More illegal leaks from Mueller-Ville

Another day, another potentially illegal leak from special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury investigating Russian election meddling. NBC News reported Monday that Mueller has “gathered enough evidence” to indict former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his son.

President to NK: Let’s Make a Deal

Dems Walk out on Moment of Silence for Texas

CNN Giddy over Russia Story

Rand Paul Landscaping Fight?

-Brett Winterble

