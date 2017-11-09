Brett's First Cut: Hillary Campaign Paid Russian Agents for Dossier Dirt: Sources

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 9, 2017. Here's what we are watching:



Sources—Hillary Campaign Paid Russian Agents for Dossier Dirt

We know that Hillary Clinton’s campaign bankrolled the discredited anti-Trump dossier. But now it appears that her presidential campaign also paid Steele’s dubious Kremlin “sources” for the information they provided — much of it already proven to be phony.

How much more discredited can that dossier get?

RELATED COVERAGE:





Corporate Tax Cuts Delayed until 2019?

?RELATED COVERAGE:?

Say what?

?RELATED COVERAGE:?

Twitter ruining itself by going to 280

?RELATED COVERAGE:?





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!