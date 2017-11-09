Brett's First Cut: Hillary Campaign Paid Russian Agents for Dirt - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Hillary Campaign Paid Russian Agents for Dossier Dirt: Sources

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 9, 2017. Here's what we are watching:
 

Sources—Hillary Campaign Paid Russian Agents for Dossier Dirt

We know that Hillary Clinton’s campaign bankrolled the discredited anti-Trump dossier. But now it appears that her presidential campaign also paid Steele’s dubious Kremlin “sources” for the information they provided — much of it already proven to be phony.

How much more discredited can that dossier get?

Corporate Tax Cuts Delayed until 2019?

Say what?

Twitter ruining itself by going to 280

-Brett Winterble

